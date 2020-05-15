Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.05% of MAXIMUS worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $308,550,000 after buying an additional 126,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MAXIMUS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,106,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,601,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,104,000 after purchasing an additional 422,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MAXIMUS by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,467,000 after purchasing an additional 192,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MAXIMUS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAXIMUS stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average is $69.60. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $818.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

