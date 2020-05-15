Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Exponent by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti upgraded Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXPO opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.24. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

