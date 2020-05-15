Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.79 Million Stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,675.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on THS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

In related news, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $1,035,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,080. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

THS opened at $52.34 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

