Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.87 Million Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,616 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.28% of First Bancorp worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 1,919.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBNC. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other First Bancorp news, CFO Eric P. Credle acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor purchased 4,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $99,931.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.23 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

