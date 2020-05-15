Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.90 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. William Blair raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $115.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average is $117.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.74 and a twelve month high of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

