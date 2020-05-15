Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on DISCK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

