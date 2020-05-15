Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2 Million Stake in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWS. FMR LLC increased its position in News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in News by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,357,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,726,000 after acquiring an additional 168,482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in News by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. News Corp has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.44.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

