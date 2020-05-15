Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $75.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.99. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

