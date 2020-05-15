Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 70.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,280,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,888,000 after acquiring an additional 165,739 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $926,000. Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 264,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KSU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.41.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 20.11%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

