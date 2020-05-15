Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 32,716 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 201.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,576,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,854,000 after buying an additional 723,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,077,000 after buying an additional 517,837 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,809,000 after buying an additional 423,417 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,361,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $615,393,000 after buying an additional 268,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average is $68.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.88. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,202,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CXO. Bank of America raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $151.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

