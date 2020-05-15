Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 9,957 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ opened at $23.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens lowered their price target on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

