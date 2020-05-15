Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 112.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Cyberark Software worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,694,000 after purchasing an additional 907,364 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $79,280,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $53,096,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $47,616,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after buying an additional 300,064 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.09.

CYBR stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.22. Cyberark Software Ltd has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. Research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

