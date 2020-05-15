Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 19,275 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,311 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.25% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 690.1% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $683.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.65%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $153,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFSC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

