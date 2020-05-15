Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 6,085 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,085 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 10.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 527,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

HMC stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $3,458.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,317.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($7.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.