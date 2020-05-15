Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,718 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Lumentum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth $3,201,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $73.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $93.23. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $276,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,608 shares of company stock worth $701,179. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

