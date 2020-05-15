Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,417 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,331.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 588,581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 547,475 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,250,493 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,590,000 after acquiring an additional 225,151 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,672 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 180,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,976 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $181,306,000 after acquiring an additional 161,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 557,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $45,770,000 after acquiring an additional 140,984 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of BUD opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

