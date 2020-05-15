Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805,278 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Barclays by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,325,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 477,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,577,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,540,000 after acquiring an additional 595,486 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,143,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,407,000 after acquiring an additional 444,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Barclays by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,078,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Barclays by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,034,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 119,383 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Barclays and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSE BCS opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $10.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.