Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,834 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Clean Harbors worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $3,837,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Robert Speights purchased 1,275 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles purchased 1,650 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $76,642.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,690.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,111 shares of company stock valued at $176,611 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLH opened at $46.29 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

