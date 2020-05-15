Neblio (NEBL) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00004615 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Binance. Neblio has a market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $129,891.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,323,343 coins and its circulating supply is 15,758,084 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

