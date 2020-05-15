Needham & Company LLC Raises Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target to $50.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $43.79.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.70 million. Research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVMI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,948,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,286,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,791,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,817,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,528,000 after purchasing an additional 877,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,856,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.