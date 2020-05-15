Neo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $662.67 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Neo has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $10.18 or 0.00106176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BigONE, Binance and COSS. Neo has a total market capitalization of $718.35 million and approximately $662.67 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.01992696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00084762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00168268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00039411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BCEX, Upbit, Bitfinex, Tidebit, Koinex, Liquid, OKEx, LBank, CoinBene, Switcheo Network, Bibox, Bitbns, Gate.io, Cobinhood, Exrates, HitBTC, Huobi, Bitinka, Bittrex, CoinEgg, DragonEX, Coinnest, Binance, TDAX, Coinrail, Allcoin, BitForex, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, BigONE, Livecoin, Cryptopia, COSS, Ovis, Coinsuper, BitMart and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

