NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 68.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. First Analysis upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.32. 508,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,495. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 944.31 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Electric Co. bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $118,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,825,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,417 shares in the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth $141,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

