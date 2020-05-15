NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Short Interest Up 6.2% in April

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 841,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NYSE NPTN traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.67. 4,215,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,933. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.96 million, a PE ratio of 153.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 5,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 16,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $156,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,488 shares of company stock worth $873,866 in the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NPTN shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

