Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Up 5.8% in April

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,400 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NVCN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. 64,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,486. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.72.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neovasc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVCN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neovasc by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

