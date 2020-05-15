Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO) Director Purchases $17,555.72 in Stock

Nesco Holdings (NASDAQ:NSCO) Director Gerard E. Holthaus bought 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $17,555.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,555.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NSCO stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $1.98. 79,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,935. Nesco Holdings has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $81.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.25 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSCO. Brigade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nesco during the first quarter worth $557,000. Silver Rock Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nesco by 28.4% during the first quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP now owns 356,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 78,943 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nesco by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,493,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nesco by 101.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Nesco by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,895 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nesco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

