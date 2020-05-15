NetEase (NTES) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2020 – NetEase had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $380.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2020 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2020 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/24/2020 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $391.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2020 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/15/2020 – NetEase was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $379.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

4/9/2020 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2020 – NetEase was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $2.38 on Friday, hitting $374.41. 557,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,922. The stock has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.32 and its 200 day moving average is $322.84. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $375.98.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

