Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.95. Netflix posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $9.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.32.

NFLX opened at $441.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,784,333 in the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

