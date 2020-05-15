Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $430.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $441.95 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.36 and a 200 day moving average of $348.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $194.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,679 shares of company stock worth $78,784,333. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

