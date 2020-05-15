Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,784 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,154 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.32.

Netflix stock opened at $441.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $194.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,679 shares of company stock valued at $78,784,333. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

