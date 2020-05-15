NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Short Interest Up 6.2% in April

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 598,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,230 shares in the company, valued at $966,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $283,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,564,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,267,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2,706.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 791,809 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after purchasing an additional 280,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 659,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 277,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

NTCT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 605,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,176.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

