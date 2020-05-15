Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,587 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,968,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter.

NBH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.31. 22,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,904. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

