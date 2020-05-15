Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.01% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $81,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Shares of NBIX traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,769. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $192,374.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $7,075,131.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,129,141.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,137 shares of company stock worth $12,878,453. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

