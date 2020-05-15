Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will announce $8.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.96 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $16.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $44.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.96 million to $46.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $55.90 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $63.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 55.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STIM shares. William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 274,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $93,600. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Neuronetics by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Neuronetics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.59. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $15.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.17.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neuronetics (STIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.