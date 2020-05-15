Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010721 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $11.77 million and approximately $730,206.00 worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00396809 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 11,726,162 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

