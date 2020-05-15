New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the April 15th total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $1,388,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,170 shares of company stock worth $3,241,495. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in New Relic by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,832,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,513 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $85,423,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $54,502,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in New Relic by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,254,000 after acquiring an additional 868,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $39,159,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $5.61 on Friday, hitting $63.89. 4,005,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,956. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -47.68 and a beta of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

