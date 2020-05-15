New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEWR. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on New Relic from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR opened at $58.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $103.20.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,750,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,170 shares of company stock worth $3,241,495. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,779,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 7,220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,320 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,206,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $85,423,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New Relic by 2,139.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.