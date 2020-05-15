New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEWR. Wedbush downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $58.28 on Friday. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $1,388,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,495. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

