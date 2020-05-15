New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $70.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $86.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.28.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic stock traded up $6.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,457. New Relic has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $103.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.09.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that New Relic will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,750,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,495 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,779,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of New Relic by 7,220.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,320 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,206,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,423,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Relic by 2,139.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.