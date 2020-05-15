New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $79.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.55% from the stock’s previous close.

NEWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Get New Relic alerts:

NYSE:NEWR opened at $58.28 on Friday. New Relic has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $103.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. Research analysts predict that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,750,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,495 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.