New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $159.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. New Relic updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.01-0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.91. 186,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,457. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $103.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 34,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $1,750,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,495 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.