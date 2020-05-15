New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,047 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of Ross Stores worth $106,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,147,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,885,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,307,000 after acquiring an additional 940,447 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,129,928 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after acquiring an additional 663,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ ROST traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura increased their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.08.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.