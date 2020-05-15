New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $118.53 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,255 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Fiserv worth $118,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,289,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,155,500,000 after acquiring an additional 340,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,905,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 440,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,502,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,762,000 after purchasing an additional 340,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,518,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,123. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.19. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.