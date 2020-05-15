New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,116,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Target worth $103,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.27. 529,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.70. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.68.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.