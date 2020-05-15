New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,867 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.73% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $89,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,682,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $54,259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 201,905 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 635,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 171,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,540,000 after purchasing an additional 147,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $209.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $147.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

NYSE:LH traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.24. 13,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.81.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz acquired 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $42,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

