New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,328,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.26% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $114,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,710,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.27. 23,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,614. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. UBS Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

