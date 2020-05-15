New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,241,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 67,429 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Boston Scientific worth $105,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,426 shares of company stock worth $795,685 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.52.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. 77,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,029,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

