New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,634 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $92,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $570.10. The company had a trading volume of 95,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $523.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $581.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.26.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $12,442,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.69, for a total transaction of $46,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,813.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,397 shares of company stock valued at $109,206,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

