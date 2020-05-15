New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 25,600 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,141,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.25% of Chubb worth $127,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.61. 227,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

