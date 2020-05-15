New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 40,600 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.23% of CSX worth $99,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,207. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CSX from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.65.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

