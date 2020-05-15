New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 426,591 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 426,591 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $118,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total transaction of $8,314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,635,928.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,893,038 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Summer Street upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

AMD traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,507,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 123.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.